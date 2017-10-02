- Home
PHOTOS: Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society collects fish over weekend
Marty Chomik, front middle, gets a salmon ready for transport at the annual Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society salmon collection on Saturday Sept. 30, 2017. (Jack Most/Black Press)
The Sooke Salmon Enhancement Society collected multiple salmon for spawning on Saturday. Local photographer Jack Most was at the event to shoot some photos.
Here are some of the moments he captured…
