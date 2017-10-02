The 24th annual Quesnel Women's Fall Challenge (QWFC) began Sunday with excitement and high energy.

On Oct. 1, roughly 300 women, with their families and volunteers cheering them on, met at the Dragon Lake boat launch around 8:30 am. It was a cold morning, but the crowd was pumped for the cause and the run. Thanks to Barry Mckillican from The Occidental, music amped the ladies up and Tara Fookes brought up the drive with words of encouragement and the countdowns for each race.

All ages were welcome to participate in the 5 km, 10 km and 21 km races.

City of Quesnel transportation supplied its services to shuttle participants from Dragon Lake school at 7:30 a.m. The half marathon kicked off the event at 8:30, and the 10 km and 5 km were staggered after at 9:00 and 9:30. This year, two wheelchair athletes left the start line at 9:15. The route went south on Quesnel Hydraulic Road and turned onto Johnson Road, ending its 21 km stretch where Dragon Lake Road joins Quesnel Hydraulic.

The festivities finished off with a presentation of medals and refreshments supplied by Granville's and McDonald's.

The challenge was a rush of enthusiasm from start to finish, as all involved contributed their time and effort to a shared interest.

Sue Matheson, a Quesnel resident who has participated for the past 12 years, said: "I do it for two reasons: I know a lot of women who have had experiences with breast cancer, so it is an opportunity to show my support for them. The other reason is purely social. It's nice to catch up on what's happening in the lives of friends that I don't see every day."

She and her friend and walking partner Linda Turner are among many in Quesnel and surrounding areas who dedicate themselves to the cause.

There is always something to work towards when it comes to supporting women's health and updating medical services in the community.

Last year, the QWFC, along with the provincial government and Integris Credit Union, successfully met the goal to fund the digital mammography machine at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital. As of now, they have helped raise enough money for a Panda Warmer, a state-of-the-art warming unit for newly delivered babies with the updated technology to assist delivery staff with the assessment of the newborn.

This year, the money raised will go towards the improvement of the maternity room, by updating the equipment and supplying other touches that will create a more comfortable space for women and families during their birthing experience.

The amount raised for this year's challenge has yet to be calculated, but it's guaranteed to be another successful contribution to women's health in the Quesnel.

Integris Credit Union's Sheri Coles said: "Next year we're hoping that our 25th is going to be magic."

Results – top three in each category

5km walk (age five to 12)

Zaidee Campbell

Carolyn Biller

Geillan MacEwan

5km walk (age 13-19)

Sarah Armstrong

5km walk (age 20-29)

Robin Burt

Jessica Dennis

Reilly Jones

5km walk (age 30-39)

Amanda Fouty

Laura Heagy

Caitlin Sabatino

5km walk (age 40-49)

Cathy Bowers

Carla Hamel

Diane Dougan

5km walk (age 50-59)

Edie Ferris

Candace Burt

Tammie Gregory

5km walk (age 60-69)

Isabel Lehane

Wendy Saugstad

Liz Richardson

5km walk (age 70-79)

Dorie Havens

Rosemarie Shopa

Anna Slabbert

5km walk (age 80+)

Milly Tressiera

Jean Muir

5km wheelchair

Lynn Dunkley

Alison Duddy

5km run (age six-12)

Claire Nicholas

Robin Eckford

Gavin Currie

5km run (age 13-19)

Jayden Boxeur

Mackenzie Magnowski

5km run (age 20-29)

Laurel Traue

Kaila Nike

Cordell Davis

5km run (age 30-39)

Marianne van Leusden

Kerri Cooper

Sara Hoehn

5km run (age 40-49)

Jennifer Bird

Leila Rosberry

Wendy Cronkhite

5km run (age 50-59)

Trish Simpson

Ruth Campbell

Janet Brooks

5km run (age 60-69)

Margaret Fenton

Kathryn Millar

Wendy Mackay

10km walk (age six to 12)

Daneeta Aulakh

Kitamura Presley

Mary-Jo Anderson

10km walk (age 13-19)

Khya Aulakh

Olivia Crocker

Satsuki Yoshii

10km walk (age 20-29)

Shelby Ballendine

Prabhjot Aujla

10km walk (age 30-39)

Jasreen Sandhu

Sukhi Aulakh

Emily Stasiuk

10km walk (age 40-49)

Jennifer Woollends

Jennifer Catherall

Willow McIntyre

10km walk (age 50-59)

Minette Fawcett

Monica Lachapelle

Donna Rogers

10km walk (age 60-69)

Edna Lansdowne

Karen Powell

Linda Isfeld

10km walk (age 70-79)

Carolyn Draginov

Eileen Cindric

Sheila Dunn

10km walk (age 80+)

Doris Spinks

10km run (all ages)

Jaclyn Rollins

Ruby Nicholas

Lindsay Vandermeer

Half-marathon (age 40-49)

Erynn Warr

Nara Riplinger

Robin Levant

Half marathon (age 50-59)

Robyn Schmitt

Mary Jacques