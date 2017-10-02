- Home
Women’s Fall Challenge a success on Sunday
The 24th annual Quesnel Women's Fall Challenge (QWFC) began Sunday with excitement and high energy.
On Oct. 1, roughly 300 women, with their families and volunteers cheering them on, met at the Dragon Lake boat launch around 8:30 am. It was a cold morning, but the crowd was pumped for the cause and the run. Thanks to Barry Mckillican from The Occidental, music amped the ladies up and Tara Fookes brought up the drive with words of encouragement and the countdowns for each race.
All ages were welcome to participate in the 5 km, 10 km and 21 km races.
City of Quesnel transportation supplied its services to shuttle participants from Dragon Lake school at 7:30 a.m. The half marathon kicked off the event at 8:30, and the 10 km and 5 km were staggered after at 9:00 and 9:30. This year, two wheelchair athletes left the start line at 9:15. The route went south on Quesnel Hydraulic Road and turned onto Johnson Road, ending its 21 km stretch where Dragon Lake Road joins Quesnel Hydraulic.
The festivities finished off with a presentation of medals and refreshments supplied by Granville's and McDonald's.
The challenge was a rush of enthusiasm from start to finish, as all involved contributed their time and effort to a shared interest.
Sue Matheson, a Quesnel resident who has participated for the past 12 years, said: "I do it for two reasons: I know a lot of women who have had experiences with breast cancer, so it is an opportunity to show my support for them. The other reason is purely social. It's nice to catch up on what's happening in the lives of friends that I don't see every day."
She and her friend and walking partner Linda Turner are among many in Quesnel and surrounding areas who dedicate themselves to the cause.
There is always something to work towards when it comes to supporting women's health and updating medical services in the community.
Last year, the QWFC, along with the provincial government and Integris Credit Union, successfully met the goal to fund the digital mammography machine at G.R. Baker Memorial Hospital. As of now, they have helped raise enough money for a Panda Warmer, a state-of-the-art warming unit for newly delivered babies with the updated technology to assist delivery staff with the assessment of the newborn.
This year, the money raised will go towards the improvement of the maternity room, by updating the equipment and supplying other touches that will create a more comfortable space for women and families during their birthing experience.
The amount raised for this year's challenge has yet to be calculated, but it's guaranteed to be another successful contribution to women's health in the Quesnel.
Integris Credit Union's Sheri Coles said: "Next year we're hoping that our 25th is going to be magic."
Results – top three in each category
5km walk (age five to 12)
Zaidee Campbell
Carolyn Biller
Geillan MacEwan
5km walk (age 13-19)
Sarah Armstrong
5km walk (age 20-29)
Robin Burt
Jessica Dennis
Reilly Jones
5km walk (age 30-39)
Amanda Fouty
Laura Heagy
Caitlin Sabatino
5km walk (age 40-49)
Cathy Bowers
Carla Hamel
Diane Dougan
5km walk (age 50-59)
Edie Ferris
Candace Burt
Tammie Gregory
5km walk (age 60-69)
Isabel Lehane
Wendy Saugstad
Liz Richardson
5km walk (age 70-79)
Dorie Havens
Rosemarie Shopa
Anna Slabbert
5km walk (age 80+)
Milly Tressiera
Jean Muir
5km wheelchair
Lynn Dunkley
Alison Duddy
5km run (age six-12)
Claire Nicholas
Robin Eckford
Gavin Currie
5km run (age 13-19)
Jayden Boxeur
Mackenzie Magnowski
5km run (age 20-29)
Laurel Traue
Kaila Nike
Cordell Davis
5km run (age 30-39)
Marianne van Leusden
Kerri Cooper
Sara Hoehn
5km run (age 40-49)
Jennifer Bird
Leila Rosberry
Wendy Cronkhite
5km run (age 50-59)
Trish Simpson
Ruth Campbell
Janet Brooks
5km run (age 60-69)
Margaret Fenton
Kathryn Millar
Wendy Mackay
10km walk (age six to 12)
Daneeta Aulakh
Kitamura Presley
Mary-Jo Anderson
10km walk (age 13-19)
Khya Aulakh
Olivia Crocker
Satsuki Yoshii
10km walk (age 20-29)
Shelby Ballendine
Prabhjot Aujla
10km walk (age 30-39)
Jasreen Sandhu
Sukhi Aulakh
Emily Stasiuk
10km walk (age 40-49)
Jennifer Woollends
Jennifer Catherall
Willow McIntyre
10km walk (age 50-59)
Minette Fawcett
Monica Lachapelle
Donna Rogers
10km walk (age 60-69)
Edna Lansdowne
Karen Powell
Linda Isfeld
10km walk (age 70-79)
Carolyn Draginov
Eileen Cindric
Sheila Dunn
10km walk (age 80+)
Doris Spinks
10km run (all ages)
Jaclyn Rollins
Ruby Nicholas
Lindsay Vandermeer
Half-marathon (age 40-49)
Erynn Warr
Nara Riplinger
Robin Levant
Half marathon (age 50-59)
Robyn Schmitt
Mary Jacques