  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Glitz and glamour take over Monterey centre

  •  posted Oct 2, 2017 at 2:30 PM— updated Oct 2, 2017 at 3:01 PM
<p>Elvis Tribute Artist Scott MacDonald entertains at Monterey Recreation Centre’s A Glitzy Affair. (Linda Foubister photo)</p> -

Elvis Tribute Artist Scott MacDonald entertains at Monterey Recreation Centre’s A Glitzy Affair. (Linda Foubister photo)

— image credit:

A Glitzy Affair took over Monterey on Sept. 21 featuring featuring Elvis Tribute Artist Scott MacDonald.

Cohosted by Monterey recreation and Victoria People Meeting People, guests dressed to excess for the annual spectacular.

Coming ticketed events at the Oak Bay centre include Crepes and Love Songs (tickets available to today only) and Oktoberfest.

On Oct. 25 Monterey Recreation Centre rolls out the barrel. Ron Sera performs alongside a menu of German fare includes jaeger schnitzel, German fried potatoes, braised cabbage followed by black forest cake. Cost: $24.50 ($18 for members) available at the centre, 1442 Monterey Ave.

tag

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...