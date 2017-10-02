Elvis Tribute Artist Scott MacDonald entertains at Monterey Recreation Centre’s A Glitzy Affair. (Linda Foubister photo)

A Glitzy Affair took over Monterey on Sept. 21 featuring featuring Elvis Tribute Artist Scott MacDonald.

Cohosted by Monterey recreation and Victoria People Meeting People, guests dressed to excess for the annual spectacular.

Coming ticketed events at the Oak Bay centre include Crepes and Love Songs (tickets available to today only) and Oktoberfest.

On Oct. 25 Monterey Recreation Centre rolls out the barrel. Ron Sera performs alongside a menu of German fare includes jaeger schnitzel, German fried potatoes, braised cabbage followed by black forest cake. Cost: $24.50 ($18 for members) available at the centre, 1442 Monterey Ave.