Cranberry Festival takes place in Fort Langley this Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. File photo

For the 22nd year, historic Fort Langley celebrates everything cranberry this Saturday for Thanksgiving weekend.

Thousands are expected to turn out to for the festival atmosphere that celebrates the harvest and history of the popular red berry in the village of Fort Langley from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

There will be kids activities, live entertainment, more than 70 vendors, including food vendors and of course, tons of fresh cranberries ready for your holiday feasts.

For the early risers, there is the traditional pancake breakfast at 8:30 a.m.

The Fort Langley National Historic Site is also celebrating the Cranberry Festival. Experience the popular cranberry stomp or play cranberry and farm related games. Complimentary admission for Canada's 150th.

As well, the Historic Site has a booth at the festival in the village where people can get their picture taken with the giant Canada 150 balloon.

Parking is at a premium. There is free shuttles from Trinity Western University and Walnut Grove Secondary.