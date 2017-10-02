  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

SLIDESHOW: Community rallies for Stampede Association’s Wildfire Relief fundraiser despite some heavy rain

<p>The remote control car track set up by the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre proved a popular event at the Stampede Association’s Wildfire Relief fundraiser Saturday at the Stampede Grounds. Funds raised will go toward helping non-profit community service organizations that have lost fundraising opportunities due to the wildfires. Gaeil Farrar photo</p> -

The remote control car track set up by the Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre proved a popular event at the Stampede Association’s Wildfire Relief fundraiser Saturday at the Stampede Grounds. Funds raised will go toward helping non-profit community service organizations that have lost fundraising opportunities due to the wildfires. Gaeil Farrar photo

— image credit:
  • by  Gaeil Farrar - Williams Lake Tribune
  •  posted Oct 2, 2017 at 12:31 PM— updated Oct 2, 2017 at 1:02 PM

blackpress.tv

The Stampede Association's Wildfire Relief Fundraiser over the weekend was a great success said Tim Rolph, president of the Williams Lake Stampede Association.

"We haven't finalized all our numbers, but the auction looks like it was in the $23,000 range," Rolph said. "Thank you so much to all the people that supported us."

He said funds raised by donations for the children's activities, breakfast, lunch and dinner events, Saturday and the Friday night and Saturday night beer garden and dance nights will be counted this week.

Funds raised will go toward providing assistance for non-profit community service organizations that have lost fundraising opportunities due to the wildfires this summer.

"The weather definitely affected us but we had some decent sized crowds," Rolph said. "The rain came about three months late but with the summer we've had we're not going to complain."

It poured rain for the Friday and Saturday night beer gardens and dances with visiting and local bands but co-event organizer Lorne Doerkson said they still had about 400 people come out Friday night and another 600 people on Saturday night to dance in the rain.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...