- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
What’s happening with Anna Zeitner
HASH(0xbef72c)
Check out what's happening this weekend, Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, across the Okanagan and Shuswap.
Look for Black Press social squad member Anna Zeitner in the Salmon Arm for the annual apple festival, in Kelowna for Cultural Days and in the South Okanagan for the grape festival.
Find out what else is going on in your region by watching the video below.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.