Browns backs packs
Gerran Thorhaug, owner/operator of Brown’s Social House, donates 3,000 for the second year in a row to the Carmen Larsen, of Kalamalka Rotary and director of the Starfish Pack program. Brown’s Social House donated the proceeds they made catering the Mile High Wine Festival at SilverStar Mountain Resort. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
Roger Knox
Morning Star Staff
