Natalie Scowen (left) sweeps the floor of her soon to be new Habitat for Humanity home assisted by her cousin Stephani Church and family friend Taylor De Ruiter. (photo submitted)

Every evening after dinner, the Scowen family rides around their neighbourhood, often passing by their new Habitat home.

Natalie and Ivan Scowen applied to become Habitat for Humanity homeowners in 2015, and were selected for the three-unit Vernon project, which is under construction on East Hill.

"It's a dream come true," said Natalie.

They always dreamed of having a forever home where their three kids would have the space to grow, but the high cost of rent made it difficult for them to set money aside for emergencies and, consequently, save enough money for a down-payment.

"Things always seem to come up — something breaks, the kids need dental work," said Natalie.

Habitat removes the barrier to home ownership, providing families with a zero-interest mortgage that requires no down payment and is never more than 30 per cent of their gross income.

In addition to paying the mortgage, families also commit to 500 volunteer hours with Habitat, also known as sweat equity, which can include working at Habitat's ReStore or helping with the construction of their own home.

Natalie says the family is more than happy to have the opportunity to help build their house.

"It's really neat to learn how to do these things, to be able to show off what you've done and to see all of the pieces come together. It's very rewarding," she said.

So far, they've helped with the foundation, insulated the house, put up the vapour barrier, and sanded, stained and installed the rooftop patio decking, among other tasks.

Once complete, their house will have a proper living space for them to gather, separate bedrooms for the kids and a dedicated play space in the basement that will allow the kids to run around.