Six-year-old Connor Stanford tries out the rock climbing wall at Langford Fire Rescue's annual open house at hall one on Peatt Road on Sunday. More than 700 people stopped by for the event which included interactive demonstrations such using a fire hose, a fire extinguisher and taking rides on the department's fire truck or vodiac. (Kendra Wong/News Gazette staff).

More than 700 people stopped by for Langford Fire Rescue's open house at the fire hall on Peatt Road on Sunday.

The annaul event included interactive demonstrations such using a fire hose, a fire extinguisher and taking rides on the department's fire truck and vodiac.

