The Regional District of Bulkley-Nechako (RDBN) announced the winner of the 2017 RDBN Startup Business Contest as Amelia Mattson and Ryan Coltura of Pitter Patter Boutique in Smithers.

Entrants provided a business plan introducing their new business or business idea. The entries were judged on the strength of their business planning. The other four finalists included Happy Jacks Restaurant and Pub, Jordan and Sherri Porth (Houston), Honeysuckle Farm, Leanne Miranda (Burns Lake),  Just Boer'd N Dreamin, Donna Davidson (Houston), Vet to Pet Mobile, Kim Hunter (Telkwa).

The finalists presented a three-minute business plan pitch at the Regional Business Forum held in Burns Lake on Sept. 19th. The audience was able to participate by rating the presentations, making up 10 per cent of the scoring formula to determine the winner.

The five finalists each received a prize package with donated services and supplies. The winner's package was valued at over $15,000 in service and supplies, including $8,750 in cash. The RDBN thanked the Bulkley Valley Economic Development Association along with many businesses and organizations that have made this contest possible through their sponsorship. A full list of sponsors is available at rdbn.bc.ca/startupbusinesscontest.

"It's great to see how much support there is in our region for small business startups and we would like to express our thanks to all of the event organizers and sponsors. It's been a lot of work getting Pitter Patter Boutique up and running so to be recognized for that is incredibly rewarding. We are already seeing the spinoff benefits of participating in this contest and are excited about how that will enhance our ability to provide 'adorable and affordable children's clothing' throughout Northern B.C," Mattson and Coltura said in a media release.