Sunday stroll supports vital care of critters in Langley
The ninth annual Walk on the Wild Side walkathon was Oct. 1 to raise funds for the Critter Care Wildlife Society. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)
The ninth annual Critter Care Walkathon on Sunday featured lots of two-legged and four-legged supporters of the local wildlife rehabilitation centre.
Walk on the Wild Side on the morning of Oct. 1 broght out lots of people to Campbell Valley Park.
Critter Care is the only mammal rehabilitation facility in southern B.C.
At the walkathon there's a barbecue and prizes for the top fundraisers.
