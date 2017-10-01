The ninth annual Walk on the Wild Side walkathon was Oct. 1 to raise funds for the Critter Care Wildlife Society. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

The ninth annual Critter Care Walkathon on Sunday featured lots of two-legged and four-legged supporters of the local wildlife rehabilitation centre.

Walk on the Wild Side on the morning of Oct. 1 broght out lots of people to Campbell Valley Park.

Critter Care is the only mammal rehabilitation facility in southern B.C.

At the walkathon there's a barbecue and prizes for the top fundraisers.

• Learn more about the Critter Care Wildlife Society