Community runs for a cure in Nanaimo
Robyn Dunstan of the Kemosabes team warms up before the start of the CIBC Run for the Cure on Sunday at Nanaimo’s Beban Park. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)
Hundreds in the Harbour City helped CIBC Run for the Cure envision a future without breast cancer.
The annual event was held Sunday at Beban Park's Gyro Youth Sports Fields, with participants walking or running one-kilometre and 5km routes.
This article will be updated with fundraising totals and top fundraisers later this week.
