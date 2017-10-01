Robyn Dunstan of the Kemosabes team warms up before the start of the CIBC Run for the Cure on Sunday at Nanaimo’s Beban Park. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

Hundreds in the Harbour City helped CIBC Run for the Cure envision a future without breast cancer.

The annual event was held Sunday at Beban Park's Gyro Youth Sports Fields, with participants walking or running one-kilometre and 5km routes.

This article will be updated with fundraising totals and top fundraisers later this week.

