Isaac Moilliet (l) and John Gerber take part in a work-bee at Vavenby Christian Church.

By Robyn Rexin

There was a fall work-bee at the Vavenby Christian Church on Saturday morning, Sept. 23.

It was a cloudy day but ideal for strenuous work.

Approximately 13 parishioners were there to clean up the grounds and the interior of the church. One helper was very happy with the good turnout.

Rolf Schuchardt and his backhoe came over to dig out tree stumps and the stone flower bed that had broken.

The church sign had to be removed from the flower bed first and a new spot dug. Those two holes were dug by hand.

Moving of the sign into its new home was heavy work as the posts were embedded in concrete balls. Young Isaac Moilliet got the job.

One of the crew, Lorne Yoerger, was making paper towel and toilet paper holders as well as working outdoors.

To end the day lunch was provided. There were barbecued hamburgers and smokies on a bun, different kinds of chips and pops, cookies, and a chocolate cake. Coffee was available from as soon as people arrived until when they left.

Children's program starts again

Strong Start is a free learning program open to children from newborn to five years of age and their parents or guardians. It started again at the Vavenby Primary School on Sept. 12. It is held every Tuesday from 8:45 - 11:45 a.m.

Strong Start helps children learn to share and get along with others. The program is also a good time for the adults to get out of the house, interact with the children, and visit with the other parents.

Leader Jody Phillips starts the morning off with some kind of craft. A story-time, singing time, and a healthy snack follow. Some play-time in the gym usually ends the day. This year the students have received little booklets. When present each child chooses a sticker to put in it.

Hall getting new playground

Work is being done for the new playground at the Vavenby hall. Rolf Schuchardt did all of the excavation for where the play equipment such as where the swings and slides will go.

A covered area for the picnic tables was built by Dan and Kim Muddiman plus some helpers.

The Muddimans' company is NEST Timber Home out of Clearwater. They cut the timbers on a band saw at their own mill.

The Muddimans used all local materials. Some of the logs came from Wells Gray Community Forest and all the steel was done by TRH Mechanical of Clearwater.

The trusses alone were brought from Kamloops.

By Sept. 19 Muddiman and Ken Helmer were working on the perimeter of the play area.

Crib starting but not darts

The crib club will start again on Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 7 p.m. in the Vavenby hall. Cost is only $3 for the evening. Come out and enjoy yourself.

Darts will not be held. There were not enough people attending last year.

The Vavenby crib and darts clubs donated $297 to the food bank