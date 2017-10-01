A map with the affected areas of the Cumberland Trail Network outlined.

Certain roads and trails in the Cumberland Forest trail network will be temporarily closed from Oct. 2 until the end of December.

Work will be done to twin Cumberland's water supply main.

The section of "Spanker" that parallels Davis Lake Main will be closed for the construction's duration.

There will be additional temporary closures to trails in the area, including Davis Lake Main between the chlorine building and Perseverance Creek bridge.

The Village is working with the United Riders of Cumberland (UROC) to minimize impacts to trail users. Details of trail closures will be posted on the UROC Facebook page, and at the kiosk at the yellow gate that leads into the trail network.

Trail users are asked to pay close attention to detour signage and other posted notices. Increased traffic along Davis Lake Main can be expected. Trail users are reminded that the road is an active forestry road, and to yield to all service vehicles.

This work is part of improvements to Cumberland's waterworks infrastructure. The 57-year-old water supply main to Cumberland will be twinned, resulting in better resiliency to Cumberland's water supply and improved operational control.

The project also includes construction of a new reservoir tank and water treatment facilities, and related site improvements.

View the map for more details about trails affected.

—Village of Cumberland