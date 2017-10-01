To celebrate International Customer Appreciation Day and mark the beginning of Canadian Library Month, we would like to thank you – our valued customers.

Join library staff and Friends of the Library volunteers for cake, coffee, backroom tours and other activities that highlight all that the library has to offer on Oct. 6, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 5, build a better body image with registered holistic nutritionist Val MacDonald. In this workshop, we explore the body image and diet culture that surrounds us, what a healthy body weight means, when it is necessary to change the way you eat, and how to become the best version of yourself through daily wellness practices. Refreshments will be served.

World Films begins Tuesday, Oct. 3, at 6 p.m. Bring your friends every Tuesday until Nov. 7 and spend a relaxing evening at the library with a must-see world film. Friends of the Library will offer refreshments at intermission. Please contact the main floor desk for a schedule. Admission is free.

The annual Maple Ridge Friends of the Library book and puzzle sale returns Thursday, Oct. 19, at 5 p.m. and runs for three days, ending on Saturday, Oct. 21, at 3 p.m. Buy gently loved donated items and materials withdrawn from FVRL's collection. Puzzles, books, magazines, DVDs, CD Books, MP3s, and more are available at great prices. Friends of the Library Book and Puzzle Sale proceeds support local library programming and collections.

On Oct. 23, at 6:45 p.m., join us for a special Halloween storytime. It will be an exciting evening of spooktacular puppets, books, songs and rhymes.

Do you and your toddler like to dance? Then wiggle on down to the library on Wednesday, Oct. 25 at 10:15 a.m. and strut your stuff to some catchy dance tunes.

Diwali is one of the most vibrant events on the South Asian calendar. Join the library, Ridge Meadows South Asian Cultural Society, Family Education and Support Centre, Interfaith Building Bridges and ISSofBC on Saturday, Oct. 28, from 2 to 4 p.m. to learn about the customs of this joyous day, enjoy music and dance performances and taste delicious Indian food.

• For more information see fvrl.bc.ca or call 604-467-7417.

Sarah Jost is a librarian at Maple Ridge Public Library.