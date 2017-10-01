Saanich Volunteer Services original volunteers Maxine Reed, left, and Mary Joan Sharkey, right, with executive director Brenda Lynn at the SVS 25th anniversary party. Travis Paterson/News Staff

There's something about volunteering that not onoly brings together a good crowd, it brings together a crowd of good people.

Dozens showed up to celebrate Saanich Volunteer Services' recent 25-year anniversary in the Cedar Hill Golf Course clubhouse.

New executive director Brenda Lynn, who came on to the job one month ago, honoured two of the original SVS volunteers.

Mary Joan Sharkey, the first volunteer to join SVS, and Maxine Reed, the third, have been there since it was started in 1993, and left with their arms full of gifts.

"The volunteers are amazing for what they do, they bring seniors out into the community and help them overcome the obstacles," said the Saanich-based Lynn, who took the part time role with SVS after five years as director of the B.C. Cancer Agency's Communities Oncology Network.

What's unique about SVS is that most of the volunteers are seniors themselves.

Saanich Volunteer Services relies on about 10 volunteer receptionists who handle the reception duties and dispatch the 130 volunteers (mostly drivers) who serve more than 1,000 Saanich seniors. For more information visit saanichvolunteers.org.