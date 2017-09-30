2017 Miss Nanaimo Ambassador Cindy Nguyen is crowned by 2016 Miss Nanaimo Ambassador Leuna Sherif on Saturday at the Beban Park social centre. (GREG SAKAKI/The News Bulletin)

The crowns are in good hands.

Three young women were announced as new representatives of the city Saturday night as part of the Miss Nanaimo Ambassador program. Cindy Nguyen is Miss Nanaimo Ambassador for 2017 and Iwa Han and Jennifer Kwan are vice-ambassadors.

The program's pageant gala dinner was held at the Beban Park social centre. Saturday's events included talent presentations, speeches and a formal gown walk.

Nguyen said she didn't expect to win and was preparing to congratulate the winner when she heard her name announced.

"I realized, 'That's me,' and I was crying and I'm still crying," she said. "It was really overwhelming, but I'm really excited."

All the candidates have been representing Nanaimo and the ambassador program at community events for months, and Nguyen said she's excited to get to represent her city for another year. She also looks forward to helping mentor the next group of candidates.

Nguyen received a trophy as most improved candidate and talked about what the program has meant to her.

"So far it has allowed me to build up so much self-esteem and confidence," she said. "A year ago I wouldn't be able to do this, but this program has allowed me to grow and mature and I'm just so thankful."

Nguyen was sponsored by NYLA Fresh Thread, Han was sponsored by Charlie Parker Team Re/Max and Kwan was sponsored by Spice of Life Catering.

