VIDEO: Maan Farms Fall Festival 2017
A goat takes in the Maan Farms Fall Festival event on Saturday. (Joshua Watkins/Abbotsford News)
The third annual Maan Farms Fall Festival returned on Saturday.
The festival runs every weekend until the end of October.
Events include: live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, seasonal treats, samples of Mama Maan's Indian recipes, a corn maze and hay-wagon rides.
Video by: Joshua Watkins
