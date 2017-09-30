A goat takes in the Maan Farms Fall Festival event on Saturday. (Joshua Watkins/Abbotsford News)

The third annual Maan Farms Fall Festival returned on Saturday.

The festival runs every weekend until the end of October.

Events include: live entertainment, a pumpkin patch, seasonal treats, samples of Mama Maan's Indian recipes, a corn maze and hay-wagon rides.

Video by: Joshua Watkins