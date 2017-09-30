  • Connect with Us

VIDEO: Mission Roots N Blues Fall Festival

The annual Roots N' Blues Fall Festival occurred in Mission on Saturday.

  •  posted Sep 30, 2017 at 10:30 PM— updated Sep 30, 2017 at 11:00 PM

The weather didn't dampen the spirits of those at the Roots N' Blues Fall Festival, which occurred at the Fraser River Heritage Park on Saturday.

Live music performers included: Roads Unknown, Dalannah and Owen, The Dusty Boots Band, The Ryder Bachman Band and Harpdog Brown and the Travelin' Blues Show.

The event also featured: a pie eating competition, caramel apples, vendors market, vintage cars, food trucks, scarecrows, corn roast, pumpkins, hay maze, games and crafts.

Video by: Jerusalem Amosha

blackpress.tv

