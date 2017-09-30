The annual Roots N’ Blues Fall Festival occurred in Mission on Saturday.

The weather didn't dampen the spirits of those at the Roots N' Blues Fall Festival, which occurred at the Fraser River Heritage Park on Saturday.

Live music performers included: Roads Unknown, Dalannah and Owen, The Dusty Boots Band, The Ryder Bachman Band and Harpdog Brown and the Travelin' Blues Show.

The event also featured: a pie eating competition, caramel apples, vendors market, vintage cars, food trucks, scarecrows, corn roast, pumpkins, hay maze, games and crafts.

Video by: Jerusalem Amosha