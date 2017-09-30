Susan Kawakami looks through the dozens of vintage ties for sale at the third annual Tie One On fundraiser for Community Animal Projects.

Guests bought ties, bid on items and took in the live music Saturday night all in the name of helping Community Animal Projects (CAP) at the third annual Tie One On fundraiser event at The Royal Hotel.

CAP is a Chilliwack organization that focuses on street cats, trapping, neutering and releasing animals and also finding new homes for animals in certain cases.

Spiderlodge and special guests provided the live entertainment at Saturday's event.