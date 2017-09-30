Eight-year-old Sarah Griffin on Orange Shirt Day. Contributed photo

For Orange Shirt Day this year, a group gathered in LeBourdais Park at the Residential School Survivors Monument at 10 a.m. for a moment of silence. The group was then invited to the Friendship Centre for a talking circle.

Orange Shirt Day grew out of an event held in Williams Lake in 2013 to remember survivors of the residential school system. The orange shirt came to signify the event, coming from Phillys Webstad's story of having her new orange shirt taken away from her when she arrived at the residential school. Orange Shirt Day is now celebrated in schools and cities, offering an opportunity to create discussion about the effects of residential schools in the community.

Sarah Griffin, a Grade 3 student in Quesnel, said her class commemorated Orange Shirt Day at school by reading some stories about residential schools, and having a guest speaker come to talk.

Orange Shirt Day has special meaning for Sarah, who is Metis. Her great-grandmother, who's 89, told Sarah her own memories of the residential school system.

"My great-grandma is Ojibwe and when she was a little girl, her mom would powder her face with flour so she wouldn't look so brown, so she wouldn't get sent to residential school."

"That story made me feel really sad," she said.

Orange Shirt Day serves to keep these kinds of stories in the public consciousness.

As Orange Shirt Day fell on a Saturday this year, commemorative events have taken place throughout the week in schools and communities. Sept. 30 was chosen as the date for the event as September was the time of year Aboriginal children were taken from their homes and sent to residential school.