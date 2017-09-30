Jamie, 4, has her face painted at the Honey Harvest BBQ. (Sam Anderson)

The Honeybee Centre hosted its first-ever Honey Harvest BBQ on Saturday, and the place was a-buzz with activity, despite the on and off rain.

tweet

Although the weather prevented any bee beards, and it was too cold to do the planned honey extraction, folks were happy to browse vendor stalls, check out the local brews in the beer garden, play carnival-style games and more.

The Honeybee Centre is located at 7480 176 Street. For more information, visit honeybeecentre.com.