Becky Parker was finding it a bit chilly at the Stampede Association’s Wildfire Relief event this morning so she purchased a Cariboo Strong fundraising hoodie to keep warm. Gaeil Farrar photo

What started as a community fundraiser in early August has now gone international.

The selling of Cariboo Strong T-shirts and decals to help raise money for local fire departments and the Red Cross has exploded especially with online orders, says fundraising organizer Shane Gunn.

"New Zealand, Australia, all over Canada, down into the States, a lot of the fire crews that were here this summer helping fight the fires have been ordering them as well. In the community we're proud to see people wearing them and we've really had an overwhelming response to this fundraiser"

Gunn estimates so far they have given a total of a little over $50,000 dollars to smaller fire departments, the Red Cross and Fire Relief Funds that have been set up in Williams Lake and 100 Mile house.

Cariboo Strong T-shirts, decals and now hoodies are being sold all day today and into the evening at the Stampede Association's Wildfire Relief Fundraiser taking place in the Let R Buck Saloon and the entrance to the Stampede Grandstand where the BC Barrel Racers Association finals are being held. Barrel racing also continues tomorrow.