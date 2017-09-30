Kylie Green and her daughter Layla, 3, create art at the 3 Year Old Round-up held in the Gibraltar Room, Saturday, Sept. 30. Here she looks up at the balloon she received. Gaeil Farrar photo

Local three-year-olds were rounded up for fun in the Gibraltar Room today for all kinds of activities including learning to play musical instruments with live performers, draw a picture, create something in modelling clay, ride a mock pony, and play games with inspirational big toys.

It was all part of the 3-Year-Old Roundup provided for families based on the importance of early learning.

Agencies were there to talk with parents about early screening for developmental delays in young children, in areas such as speech and language, gross and fine motor skills, dental health, eyesight and social and emotional development.

School District #27 early years coordinator Joan Lozier organized the event with Ready Set Learn funding and help from organizations including StrongStart, Cariboo Chilcotin Partners for Literacy, Little Moccasins Learning Centre, Denisiqi, CRD Library, Early Years Centre, Aboriginal Wellness, Child Care Resource and Referral, FYI Doctors, Cariboo Chilcotin Child Development Centre, Success by 6, Interior Health, and Ministry of Children and Families.