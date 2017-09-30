Brenda Bonin and Andrea Beaulieu are sisters and lifelong residents of Quesnel. Both work in the field of native education and, as front-line workers, have seen tragedy after tragedy.

However, it hit them particularly hard two years ago when 16-year-old Bethany stepped off a bridge and ended her life.

They both agreed they needed to do something to raise awareness of the violent criminal acts perpetrated against women and children.

"My family is active in the arts, so my sister and I knew that a visual image of empty red dresses would be a powerful statement in stopping the violence against women," Brenda said.

The idea of the red dress began with Winnipeg-based Métis artist Jaime Black, who asked Canadians to take part in a powerful display of empty red dresses to represent missing and murdered indigenous women. Jaime began the project five years ago, describing it as an aesthetic response to the issue of violence against aboriginal women.

Brenda and Andrea felt their REDress project would be best suited in conjunction with the Women's Resource Centre's Take Back the Night event, held last Friday.

The Take Back the Night walk began at the memorial to missing and murdered women in Quesnel on the Riverfront Trail, at the foot of Bowron Avenue in North Quesnel.

The walkers made their way to Ceal Tingley Park, where 130 red dresses hung from clotheslines and trees against the backdrop of the river.

Why red?

Jaime Black said the colour red was not only a very important sacred colour to her, but for many other indigenous groups across Canada. She added that a friend, who is also Aboriginal, explained that red was the only colour the spirits could see. So red is the calling back of the spirits of these women and children and allow them to be among us and be heard through the voices of their families and communities.

"We are doing this for social change and all the women and children of Quesnel and across the nation who were taken from this world far too soon.

"We do this for Mary Jane Jimmie, Roxanne Tierra, Tiffany McKinney, Deena Braem, Natasha Montgomery, Amanda Gore, and, of course, 16-year-old Bethany.

"We are doing this for our late grandmother in a residential infirmary, seeing and knowing what happened to the children who died in those schools, and for the babies who were taken in the wake of colonization.

"My grandmother was haunted her whole life, so this is for my grandmother and all the families, sisters, mothers and grandmothers and survivors we and this community will never forget."

The Take Back the Night march to Ceal Tingley Park saw elders and others speaking on the issue. An elder of the community held a smudging ceremony over the dresses, and explained the REDress display.