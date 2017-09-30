Guests at Chilliwack Museum on Saturday took advantage of the BC Culture Days free admission and tour.

Guests at the Chilliwack Museum got a free tour of the 'Gold Mountain Dream! Bravely Venture into the Fraser Valley' exhibit on Saturday as part of BC Culture Days 2017.

The current temporary exhibit looks at gold rush immigrants from China and the history of the emergence—and eventual disappearance—of Chinatowns in Chilliwack.