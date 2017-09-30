Students from Vavenby Primary School learn about salmon as Simpcw First Nation hosts students from Barriere to Blue River at the Raft River viewing platform in Clearwater for three days last week. Pictured are (l-r) teacher Adam Forsyth, Jacob Klingbeil-Tutt, Logan Klingbeil-Tutt, Charlie MacDonald Jones, Oliva Deglow, Isabell Stein, Kelsey Rexin, Cate-Lin Tourond, Nathaniel Meidl and Tina Donald, a band councillor with Simpcw First Nation.

All photos by Keith McNeill