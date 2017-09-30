A Mission resident is among the recipients of the eighth annual Darpan Awards, which recognizes individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the South Asian community.

Ken Herar, who writes a column for the Abbotsford News, was acknowledged in the Breaking Barriers category at the gala awards night, which was held Sept. 15 at the Aria Convention Centre in Surrey.

Herar is the founder of Cycling4Diversity (C4D) Foundation, which began in 2011 in celebration of World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development.

C4D involves cyclists travelling through several communities over a period of a few days and making stops at schools and other locations to share messages about cultural diversity, inclusion and racism.

Herar is a previous recipient of the Champion of Diversity honour at the Fraser Valley Cultural Diversity Awards, the Arts and Culture Service Award, and a certificate of accomplishment from the District of Mission.

He is a 2012 recipient of the Queen Elizabeth II Diamond Jubilee Medal for multiculturalism and public service.

In 2014, Herar received the Community/Literary Ambassador Award from the Writers' International Network.

He has written articles for several publications and been a regular public speaker on topics of race relation and cultural polarization issues.

Herar is also an active tennis player and holds a national ranking.