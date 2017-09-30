Joanne Steventon, the ship’s podcast producer, gives a tour of the vessel to the Northern View on Sept. 29. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)

Video

The Canada C3 ship is travelling along the three coasts of the country in 150 days. Joanne Steventon, the ship's podcast producer, gives a tour of the vessel to the Northern View on Sept. 29 while it's moored at the Cow Bay Marina in Prince Rupert.

The ship will have tours for the public on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.

Filming by Keili Bartlett