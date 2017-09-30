- Home
VIDEO: A tour of the Canada C3 ship
Joanne Steventon, the ship’s podcast producer, gives a tour of the vessel to the Northern View on Sept. 29. (Shannon Lough / The Northern View)
The Canada C3 ship is travelling along the three coasts of the country in 150 days. Joanne Steventon, the ship's podcast producer, gives a tour of the vessel to the Northern View on Sept. 29 while it's moored at the Cow Bay Marina in Prince Rupert.
The ship will have tours for the public on Saturday, Sept. 30 from 1 p.m.-4 p.m.
For more information on the voyage read: Canada C3 expedition kicks off West Coast leg in Prince Rupert
Filming by Keili Bartlett
