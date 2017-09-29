  • Connect with Us

Community Papers

Dance kicks off Culture Days in Langley

HASH(0x8129f8) -
HASH(0x8129f8)
— image credit:
  •  posted Sep 29, 2017 at 9:30 PM— updated Sep 29, 2017 at 10:00 PM

Culture Days started Friday afternoon with some high-stepping fun at the Langley City library.

Locally, there was a Celebrate Dance event.

Out in Aldergrove, the public could enjoy a meet-and-greet with author and artist Maxwell Newhouse at the Aldergrove library.

Celebrations continue Saturday including festivities at Brookswood library, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The same day, Muriel Arnason Library is hosting an adult colouring, coffee, and cookies event at 1 p.m., while the Fort Langley and Brookswood libraries have coffee and cookies from 1 to 3 p.m.

There's also a swath of Culture Days events at the Langley Centennial Museum.

For instance, the Township is putting together a Canada 150 photo mosaic mural. This project has been in the works for a while. A photo booth will be set up both Saturday and Sunday.

We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.

You might like ...