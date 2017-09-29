Culture Days started Friday afternoon with some high-stepping fun at the Langley City library.

Locally, there was a Celebrate Dance event.

Out in Aldergrove, the public could enjoy a meet-and-greet with author and artist Maxwell Newhouse at the Aldergrove library.

Celebrations continue Saturday including festivities at Brookswood library, from 1 to 3 p.m.

The same day, Muriel Arnason Library is hosting an adult colouring, coffee, and cookies event at 1 p.m., while the Fort Langley and Brookswood libraries have coffee and cookies from 1 to 3 p.m.

There's also a swath of Culture Days events at the Langley Centennial Museum.

For instance, the Township is putting together a Canada 150 photo mosaic mural. This project has been in the works for a while. A photo booth will be set up both Saturday and Sunday.