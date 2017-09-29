Through Aubrielle’s Wish, all the money raised from the sale of Aubrielle Bibeu’s drawings will be put towards gifts to donate to sick kids. The goal is to raise 1,000 for the Langley Christmas Bureau and the BC Children’s Hospital. Troy Landreville Langley Times

Last year, when Aubrielle Bibeu was six years old, she told her mom Lizsa she wanted to give toys to kids who don't have any.

"She started at it last summer. I kind of brushed it off, saying we can discuss it in September. In the meantime, she kept drawing pictures. Once the calendar flipped to September, she was ready to go," said Lizsa.

Aubrielle came up with the idea to sell her drawings and raise money for gifts to donate to sick kids.

The Lynn Fripps Elementary student made around $800, plus donations. After going shopping, they had a total of 185 gifts to donate to the BC Children's Hospital just before Christmas.

This year, Aubrielle wants to bring a smile to even more children at Christmas.

Together, with help from her family, Aubrielle's Wish has officially launched with a goal to raise $1,000 selling her drawings for $5 each, for the Langley Christmas Bureau and the BC Children's Hospital.

There is a Facebook page named 'Aubrielle's Wish' that follows her progress. Every penny goes towards the toys, said her mom.

"After her first week, Aubrielle has already raised $100," said Lizsa.

Some of the beaded artwork she does in class, other drawings she does at home, finding inspiration from her favourite movies like Moana and Frozen, or sometimes just in the beauty of a rainbow or the creativity of a tiger.

She will even do special requests.

"Aubrielle has always been a kind and giving person. She is definitely the driving force behind all of this," said Lizsa.

Anyone who would like to purchase a drawing can either do it via e-transfer, or meet in person if they live locally. The family is also accepting donations of unwrapped gifts.