Quesnel Live Arts is kicking off the 2017 fall season with a stellar performer who is counted among Canada's elite performers. Stephen Fearing performs on stage at Chuck Mobley Theatre Oct. 4, beginning at 7:30 p.m.

Fearing was born in 1963 in Vancouver, B.C. and grew up in Dublin, Ireland where his schoolmates included future members of U2.

In 1981, he moved to Minneapolis, Minnesota and immersed himself in the music scene, learning the fundamentals of songwriting and performing while washing dishes to stay alive.

By 1984 he was back in Vancouver, determined to become a professional musician. In the years since, he's been named as one of the finest songwriters in Canada and has built a national and international audience for his music, doing it old school through countless performances at intimate venues and on the concert stages of festivals and theatres across Canada, the U.S., the UK, and Europe, with appearances at major events like the Reading Festival and World of Music, Arts and Dance (WOMAD).

In 1996, Fearing, Colin Linden and Tom Wilson formed a new band called Blackie and the Rodeo Kings to record a tribute album of songs by Willie P. Bennett. Nine albums and one JUNO award later, the band has become one of the most respected names in North American roots-rock-Americana music.

Through a life of many relocations and countless months on the road performing, Fearing has become a gifted storyteller and musical nomad with the ability to enthrall audiences of all sizes and attitudes.

"Getting on stage is the fun part, especially when the adrenaline kicks in," he says with a smile. "People want to escape and be taken on a journey. I build my shows so they do just that."

Tickets for Fearing's performance are $25 per show for adults and $20 for seniors and students; season tickets to Quesnel Live Arts are $125 for all six shows for adults and $100 for seniors and youth, available at Save-On Foods, KMAX, Green Tree Health and Wellness, The Occidental and at the door or in advance by calling 250-747-2207. Reserve seating is available in Chuck Mobley Theatre for season ticket holders.