The Q-City Singers are looking for more members.

The Q-City Singers are ramping up their plans for their third year and encourage anyone who has a desire to sing to consider joining them.

There's no audition as such, according to Q-City Singers board member and choir member Katrina Scott. This is a transition year and they are looking to beef up their numbers by about 20 to 25 singers.

"The choir is about people having fun, learning new techniques and songs and being part of a welcoming community of singers," she said.

Scott has a sad history with her own musical aspirations. While studying music in university where she was singing operatic music, through bad technique she blew her voice by stretching her vocal chords. She didn't sing for the next two years.

When Scott moved to Quesnel she discovered the Q-City Singers and was happy to offer her voice to the mix.

"I knew I wanted to eventually sing again, so now I sing with community choirs. When I heard about Q-City Singers, I signed up," Scott said.

This year the choir has a new conductor. Corry Moriarty has a masters in music education and is a music teacher in Quesnel.

"Corry is new to Quesnel and very excited to have joined Q-City Singers," Scott said.

The choir has a maximum ceiling of 65 members but is looking to top out this year at between 50 to 55. Scott says that's a great size for a community choir because it provides a lot of balance within the voice ranges.

When Scott arrived at her first rehearsal, she found the choir members very welcoming and felt she fit in right away. She encourages others who might be struggling to know where they fit in the community to drop by the rehearsal at Trinity Lutheran Church (across from Riverview Elementary School).

"It's a community within a community, and there's a seat on the choir bench for you," she said.

"And we are a community choir, not a church choir – we just use their space for our rehearsal, Tuesdays beginning at 6:30 p.m."

There is a modest membership fee and session fees which are explained on the website, www.qcitysingers.com.

So, don't worry if you can't read music or you've never joined a choir before. If you have the desire to sing, enjoy learning a new skill and don't mind performing with like-minded singers, Q-City Singers could be the hobby you've been looking for.