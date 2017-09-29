Students from John Paul II Catholic School welcome the 2017 Tour de Rock team at the Port Alberni RCMP detachment. KARLY BLATS PHOTO

The 2017 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team travelled into Port Alberni on Friday, Sept. 29 to visit elementary schools and businesses.

Port Alberni team riders include Dave Boyce and Beth O'Connor from the Port Alberni RCMP.

The team will head to Tofino and Ucluelet tomorrow.

