- Home
- News
- Sports
- Business
- Entertainment
- Lifestyles
- Opinion
- Driveway
- Impress
-
Community Papers
Watch: Tour de Rock riders visit Alberni schools
Students from John Paul II Catholic School welcome the 2017 Tour de Rock team at the Port Alberni RCMP detachment. KARLY BLATS PHOTO
The 2017 Cops for Cancer Tour de Rock team travelled into Port Alberni on Friday, Sept. 29 to visit elementary schools and businesses.
Port Alberni team riders include Dave Boyce and Beth O'Connor from the Port Alberni RCMP.
The team will head to Tofino and Ucluelet tomorrow.
We encourage an open exchange of ideas on this story's topic, but we ask you to follow our guidelines for respecting community standards. Personal attacks, inappropriate language, and off-topic comments may be removed, and comment privileges revoked, per our Terms of Use. Please see our FAQ if you have questions or concerns about using Facebook to comment.