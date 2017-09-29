- Home
Chilliwack’s blue heron reserve needs volunteers
A great blue heron wades through shallow water. (Jenna Hauck/ Progress file)
The Great Blue Heron Reserve is searching for more volunteers to help host over the winter.
Anyone interested in spending time volunteering, and helping to keep the interpretive centre open through the winter, can contact Camille Coray at 604-823-6603 or by email: herons@shawbiz.ca.
There are several hosting shifts currently available, she says.
To learn more about the Chilliwack Great Blue Heron Reserve, visit chilliwackblueheron.com.
