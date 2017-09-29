Lake City Secondary graduate Browdy Paterson (centre) received a 1,000 Youth Work in Trades Program Award provided by the Ministry of Education and Industry Training Authority receiving congratulations from Andre Chevigny (left), Pioneer Log Homes of B.C. general manager where Browdy worked as a carpenter and Dave Corbett, SD 27 co-ordinator of career programs. Photo submitted

Opportunities for students pursuing the trades have been bolstered once again with money from the Industry Training Authority (ITA).

Jason Leber, manager of youth programs for the ITA said School District 27 is receiving $20,000, part of an overall investment of $70,000-investment earmarked for the Youth Work in Trades Programs in the 2017-2018 school year for the Cariboo-Prince George region.

"The Youth Work in Trades Programs see students in Grades 10 - 12 earn dual credits toward high school graduation while doing the paid work-based training of an apprenticeship.

"Every hour they work is one hour toward their Dogwood," Leber said, noting 120 hours of work equals one high school course. "The students are not sitting in a classroom, instead they are out on a job site. If they work through the summer, that also counts toward their credits."

It is very common for a student to be out in the workforce for the last semester of Grade 12, he added.

Currently 11 students are registered and more are expected to sign on, said David Corbett, co-ordinator of career programs for SD 27.

"They are doing everything from heavy duty mechanics to hairdressing," Corbett said. "We have a roofer, carpenter, auto service technician and I have a few students going up to Taseko Gibraltar Mines on this program also."

While the Gibraltar Mines placements are not full apprenticeships, they are training segments that give the students apprenticeship credits, he added.

Each student completes a log book during the program, which goes toward credit on their high school transcript.

Corbett said he has been trying to get the word out about the program because he knows there are young people out there working in a trade area under the supervision of a trades person but don't know they qualify.

Students who successfully complete the program and maintain a C+ average in their Grade 12 courses and meet the Ministry's requirements also qualify for a $1,000 cash award.

Leber credited industry for making the program possible and said while the trend of students pursuing trades was on the decline, it seems to be increasing again.

"Participants in the program are more likely to carry on with the trades and complete the rest of their apprenticeship," he added. "It's important that they get the opportunity."