Nelson resident Rosalie Metcalfe spent the past year attending university in Mexico City. She left just a month before a 7.1 magnitude earthquake hit the neighbouring state of Puebla, causing devastation in Mexico City and throughout Central Mexico.

"It was deeply upsetting to see photos and videos online of places that I loved that had been completely ruined," she said, "and heartbreaking to not be there to help with relief efforts and support the people in my community there that are grieving their city and country."

Several buildings on the small university campus that she attended collapsed during the quake, killing five students and injuring over 40.

In response, Metcalfe, with the help of many members of the Nelson community and local businesses, is hosting a fundraiser for relief efforts in Mexico. The event will be held at the Nelson District Rod and Gun Club on Thursday, Oct. 5 and will consist of a dinner made by El Taco restaurant and a bar by Korina Langevin of Red Light Ramen, followed by a salsa dancing class by Rita Deane and an after-party at Finley's.

Money raised by ticket sales will go to the Red Cross in Mexico, and there will be an opportunity at the event to donate to some smaller, local organizations and individuals that are doing work on the community level.

Co-hosting the event are LVR student Mattea Lorenzo Langevin, and El Taco's Justine Langevin and Ruben Lorenzo. Metcalfe describes them as "employers turned friends turned family. They have been a huge part of my life for many years, and an important part of my connection to Mexico."

Mattea, who grew up partly in Nelson and partly in Yelapa, Mexico, says that she is "excited to give back to a country that has already given her so much."

Metcalfe thinks that a lot of people in the Nelson area share this sentiment.

"I know that many people in our community have had the privilege of travelling in Mexico and their common experience is that they are received very warmly, without hesitation," she says. "Being welcomed in Mexico has enriched so many of our lives, and this is why it is so important to share something in return, especially now. So this event isn't just about earthquake support and solidarity, it is also about gratitude."

Throughout the month of September, parts of Central and Southern Mexico have been hit with several heavy earthquakes, followed by thousands of aftershocks. According to Mexico's National Coordinator of Civil Protection, the death count has reached 337, though many are still missing and the number continues to rise. Throughout the country, hundreds of thousands of homes have been damaged or lost completely.

"One thing that has been amazing is seeing, even just on social media, the mobilization of citizens on a community level. There has been a very inspiring post-disaster civilian response," said Metcalfe.

Though the initial response is important and inspiring, the long-term recovery will be extensive and extremely costly. This fundraiser hopes to help out with this aspect.

"The Nelson community has responded to this event in an uplifting way," said Metcalfe, "We have had donations and support from a wide variety of groups and businesses, including Finley's, the Nelson Amnesty International group, the LVR Grade 9 Spanish class, students and alumni from Mount Sentinal School, and the Rod & Gun Club, to name a few."

Doors open at 5:30 and the event begins at 6:00. Tickets are $20 and are available at the Capitol Theatre Box Office, at El Taco (cash only), and online at www.capitoltheatre.bc.ca.

"I hope that all of the people in our area who have experienced the joys of being in Mexico, and what Mexican culture has shared with our community, will take it upon themselves to join us in giving something back," Metcalfe said."