Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are a few of our top picks.

1. Have you ever seen turkey vultures kettling? Join Capital Regional District Regional Parks and the Victoria Natural History Society for this annual migration event on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.. There will be live raptor demonstrations and activities at Aylard Farm, which are accessible to all ages and abilities. For those who want to add in a hike, there are experts with spotting scopes at the viewpoint above Beechey Head. The hike up to the viewpoint requires sturdy hiking shoes and is a 20–minute trek up a steep and rocky trail. Bring binoculars, water, and a lunch. Drop in anytime between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. at the Aylard Farm parking lot off Beecher Bay Road.

2. Sooke Country Market is held every Saturday at the corner of Otter Point and Eustace roads, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. The market offers fresh vegetables, baking and other goodies. There also always a demonstration or two.

3. The Seeking Salmon exhibits continues at the Sooke Region Museum. The exhibit features the lifecycle of the salmon and how the fish has influenced life in the region.

4. On Sunday, Kemp Lake Music Café, 7875 West Coast Rd., hosts its weekly music jam from 1 to 5 p.m. For more information, please call 250-642-7875.

5. Try a little star-gazing. There have a lot of stars – the Hollywood kind – trapsing around Sooke as Elsewhere continues filming here. The recent sighting was on Thursday night when Beau Bridges took in a concert at Sooke Harbour House.