Every child matters
Ellison Elementary teacher Bobbi Cotter takes part in Orange Shirt day along with Tyson Sobko, Grade 6, Emerson Cotter, Grade 5, and Logan Keetley, Grade 2. Orange Shirt Day is an opportunity for First Nations, local governments, Schools and communities to come together in the spirit of reconciliation and hope for generations of children to come. (Lisa VanderVelde/Morning Star)
North Okanagan schools were glowing orange today.
To mark Orange Shirt Day, many students sported the colour to show their support.
The colour signifies that every child matters.
For more information click here.
