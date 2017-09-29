Chrysanthemums are a beautiful fall flower that comes in a variety of stunning colours. (submitted)

As the rain starts to fall and the sun begins to set earlier and earlier as the days go by, we can use a little something to brighten up our autumn days.

What better than flowers? There are a plethora of stunning fall colours on display in gardens around the Cowichan Valley right now.

Here is our list of the Top 5 fall flowers to have in your garden:

1. Asters

2. Fall crocuses

3. Sedum

4. Toad lilies

5. Chrysanthemums

What are your favourites? Monkshood? Anemones? Turtlehead?