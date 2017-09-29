Dale Carr was a well-known Langley Mountie for many years, serving as the public face of the local RCMP.

Although he's currently stationed as a staff sergeant with the Surrey RCMP, the long-time Aldergrove resident is back in the local limelight ever so briefly this week because of something his daughter did.

Turns out Carr is one proud father this week as his daughter, Langley RCMP Const. Rochelle Carr, nears the completion of this year's Cops for Cancer Tour de Valley.

"Indeed, my wife and I have been following the Langley Advance articles and pushing them out to family across the country on social media. We are all very proud of Rochelle and the Cops for Cancer Team," the senior member of the Carr family said.

That pride was apparent as they posed for a few photos together Wednesday afternoon, when the Cops for Cancer team stopped off at the Surrey RCMP detachment.

For the general investigation officer from Langley, that moment was also very special, even though it was only a "quick visit" with dear ol' dad.

She was excited to share the moment and a bit of this journey with her father and life-long mentor.

Rochelle Carr is one of 23 law enforcement officers participating in this year's Tour de Valley trek aimed at raising money for the Canadian Cancer Society – and specifically children battling cancer.

Reflecting back on Day 8 of the tour, Carr noted that their journey included visiting a number of Delta schools, attending a barbecue lunch at the Delta PD, and stopping off to thank a number of their sponsors – including Thrifty's, Coast Capital, McDonald's, and Caps South Shores.

The bike store, she noted, was a huge sponsor of the ride in not only discounting the riders' bikes but providing mechanics on tour each day of the nine-day trek, just "to ensure our bikes are working well."

One of the most shocking and heartwarming moment of the day came during a stop at the grocery store, when "an extremely generous lady came up and donated $1,000 to the team. We were blown away," Carr recounted.

"Not to sound like a broken record, but it was another great day," she concluded.

The Cops for Cancer team travels through Delta, Ladner, and Tswwassen Thursday before ending the day in Surrey. They'll be wrapping up their tour today (Friday) in Surrey.

• Stay tuned here for the final daily update from Langley Mountie Rochelle Carr

