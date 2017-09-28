  • Connect with Us

Purple Lights Nights kick-off on Oct. 2

  posted Sep 28, 2017 at 10:30 AM— updated Sep 29, 2017 at 11:02 AM

The Purple Light Nights kick-off will be held at Memorial Park next Monday from 6 to 7 p.m. and marks the beginning of domestic violence awareness month.

The event's purpose is to shine a light on domestic violence by sharing information about resources, recognizing the situation and helping those struggling with many issues. Although the focus is positive with a goal of enlightening the community, it also pays respect to families whose lives have been forever changed.

Hope-Boston Bar RCMP Victim Services was involved in bringing PLN to Hope in 2009 and has remained a key organizer. The group collaborates closely with government and community organizations to help victims emerge from the devastating effects of domestic violence. The goals are to keep them safe from harm, healthy and strong – to help them transform from victims to survivors.

Shine a light to celebrate the survivors and let people know that domestic violence has no place in our community. For more information, please contact Victim Services 604-869-7770.

- submitted by Sharlene Harrison-Hinds.

