Presenting cheque to School District 5 for the Breakfast Club, left to right: Lynn Hauptman, Superintendent of Schools, SD 5; Cynthia Stuart, Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 Cranbrook; Darcy Verbeurgt, District Principal — Student Services, SD5. Courtesy David D. Hull.

For the Townsman

The Royal Canadian Legion Branch 24 Cranbrook is continuing their support of School District 5's Breakfast Club Program with a donation of $500. This is a continuation of many years of support by the Legion to support this very important initiative.

Each morning schools in the district provide a healthy nutritious breakfast for students who were unable to eat before school. The breakfast features a selection of cereal, toast, fresh fruits, milk, and juice.

"We know how important it is for every child to have the very best opportunity to learn and advance and that cannot be done on an empty stomach," said Legion Branch 24 President Rob Martin.

"Providing students with a healthy breakfast that will give them the energy they need to stay alert and engaged throughout the school day is really important."

The Legion raises funds for this and many other altruistic donations to the community through in-house fundraising. "We have a dedicated cadre of members who faithfully socialize at the lounge and buy meat draw, dart shoot, and 50/50 tickets each week. The Legion is dedicated to helping veterans and helping our community", said Martin.