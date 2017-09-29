Board games, such as checkers, or Scrabble, are good ways to engage the brain.

Looking to make a difference in your community?

The non-profit Alzheimer Society of B.C. needs several volunteers in Courtenay for the fall session of its Minds in Motion program.

The fitness and social program helps Comox Valley residents who have early symptoms of Alzheimer's disease or another dementia. Participants can enjoy a weekly afternoon session with a friend, family member or care partner.

"It's very rewarding work," says Shanan St. Louis, the society's Minds in Motion co-ordinator for the Courtenay and the Central & North Island. "You're enriching the lives of others."

A certified fitness instructor conducts the fitness portion of the program. A facilitator ensures participants are involved in activities or just enjoying social time and light refreshments in a relaxed atmosphere.

In addition to helping others, volunteers have the opportunity to spend rewarding one-to-one time with participants and see first-hand how people's lives are enriched by this program. Some experience working with older adults and basic knowledge of, or experience with, dementia would also be helpful.

The morning program takes place on Wednesdays from 1-3 p.m. at Native Son's Hall, 360 Cliffe Avenue.

For information on volunteering, contact St. Louis at the Alzheimer Resource Centre toll-free at 1-800-462-2833 or sstlouis@alzheimerbc.org

To register as a participant in Minds in Motion, call 250-338-1000.

Minds in Motion is offered in partnership by the Alzheimer Society of B.C. and the B.C. Ministry of Health Services.