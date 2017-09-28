Last Friday evening, Quesnel's Women's Centre organized Take Back the Night, an annual international march that raises awareness for ending violence against women. The Nazko women's drum group led the walk from the women's monument at the end of Bowron Avenue to Ceal Tingley Park, where a special display of red dresses – the REDress project – was featured. See Friday's Observer for more coverage of the REDress project.

Tracey Roberts photos