Judi Vankevich hosts a new conference, aimed at promoting kindness, in conjunction with the Acts of Kindness ministry and Church of the Valley this Friday night and Saturday. (Special to the Langley Advance)

She's known as the Manner's Lady to many kids in Langley.

She's Judi Vankevich, and she's presenting a two-day free kindness camp in her hometown of Langley this weekend.

Families from across the Lower Mainland are expected to participate in what's she's dubbing the inaugural Family Matters Weekend.

It's a kindness camp of sorts that will include music, food, and food mixed in with leadership camps for kids and teens, and information sessions planned for parents and grandparents, Vankevich explained.

It's conference being held at the Church in the Valley, off Fraser Highway, in east Langley on both Friday night (from 7 to 9 p.m.) and Saturday during the day (9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.).

Kids ages four to 11 can participate in interactive leadership workshops with Canada's award-winning family entertainer, author and educator, Judi The Manners Lady.

Her Manners Club Kindness & Leadership Camp, features her music, some information from her soon-t0-be released children's book The Bad Manners Monsters and the Kindness Keys, and a variety of games.

"We're going to have a blast singing, and playing games, and learning fun ways of sharing kindness and R-E-S-P-E-C-T," she said. "We'll also learn 150 ways to show acts of kindness as we continue Canada's celebration of our 150th birthday and national manners and character month in October."

The teen tract (targeted to kids ages 12 through 18 years) features John Maxwell leadership training YouthMax Plus sessions.

YouthMAX Plus inspires and equips young people to value themselves and others, Vankevhich explained. "YouthMax Plus ambassador, Nick Vujicic, via video, will share valuable life lessons of a positive self-image, compassion, perseverance in adversity, and successful attitudes and behaviour."

Parent keynotes will feature pastor Darin Latham from Broadway Church; Dr. David Jamieson, pastor of Church in the Valley; and Mike and Karen Woodard of FamilyLife Canada.

Latham, lead pastor of one of Vancouver's largest and oldest churches, said, "Raising children is one of those skills that you learn on the job. It occurred to me that I was much better at it by the time I no longer needed to do it—when my children were grown! That's why passing on insights and tips from generation to generation is such a crucial thing to do."

Registration is free, but she sked that people RSVP at worship@telus.net or by calling Ed at 604-879-1124.

While the event is free, a buffet lunch is being served Saturday for the cost of $11 for adults, and $6 for children.

The Church of the Valley is located at 23589 Old Yale Rd.