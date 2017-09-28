HASH(0xbe74a0)

Why might you take part in this year's challenge? What are the benefits of getting up early on a Sunday in October?

The latest and greatest benefit has been the acquisition of the digital mammography machine. This unit is fully equipped with tomography capabilities and digital archiving, thanks to 23 years of volunteer and participant time and sweat. Now, we are turning to a new focus that will be shared soon. Still, all funds raised will stay in Quesnel.

The health benefits are many. Again – a personal situation – your fellow participants might be cancer survivors, cancer fighters, new moms, seasoned grandmas or feisty daughters who are exceeding their 10,000-step goal for the day.

The community spirit embraces all who venture near. We have wonderful local businesses who have donated cash in kind support or prizes for the day. We have local businesses working for our event, providing food, coffee and tea, washroom facilities, water and music. The sisterhood energy welcomes all and, though you might be a solo walker, you will still feel the embrace.

The City of Quesnel has facilitated the Women's Challenge in so many ways. We are given access to the course, to buses, to registration needs and to safety materials. The Ministry of Highways and Emcon Services also give their blessing and lend a hand.

Each participant benefits with a healthy array of food. Your entry entitles you to munchies before you go, and more when you get back. And, you have the chance to win one of the graciously donated prizes. These will be given away randomly and announced during the week before the event and can be collected at the Race Package Pickup or on the day of the event.

The benefits are numerous! Please dedicate your Sunday morning to join us Sunday, Oct. 1.

Registration forms are available at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre or you can go to strideandglide.ca to register online.

-Submitted by Liz-Anne Eyford