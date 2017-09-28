Food bank volunteers Glennis Kuhn (left) and Janie Akamoto have been instrumental in organizing the Thanksgiving food-drive event in the White Rock/South Surrey area. (Contributed photo)

An annual food drive amassed close to 11,500 pounds of non-perishables for Sources White Rock/South Surrey Food Bank.

And while more than 200 boxes of goods that will benefit those in need may be hard to fully picture, food bank manager Jaye Murray said one thing is clear – it's a record.

"The amount received is definitely a record," Murray told Peace Arch News.

"An amazing increase over the 7,000 pounds gathered last year."

This was the ninth year for the BC Thanksgiving Food Drive, which was held provincewide on Sept. 16.

All donations are directed to the food bank serving the community where they are collected. In 2013, volunteers collected 7,649 lbs of food for Sources' food bank; last year, the total was just shy of 7,000 lbs.

This year, a total of 526,000 lbs of food was collected for B.C. food banks.