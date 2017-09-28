Longevity Medical Aesthetics technician Krista Maddex performs a microdermabrasion demonstration on client Chantelle Gindele during the 2014 Wellness and Volunteer Fair in Qualicum Beach. The fifth annual fair will take place this Saturday at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre. — NEWS file photo

The Oceanside Volunteer Association will hold its fifth annual Wellness and Volunteer Fair this Saturday, Sept. 30, from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Qualicum Beach Civic Centre.

The fair will feature workshops, an entertainment stage and more than 40 vendor booths.

"We hold the fair to give non-profit organizations an opportunity to recognize their volunteers, and for mostly small businesses and service organizations the chance to show what they have to offer," said Yvonne MacGregor, events planner and fair co-ordinator.

Among those scheduled to participate are support groups, recreational organizations, health care practitioners and providers. In many cases, samples will be available to take and try at home.

In the Lion's Room, presentations will be shared on elder abuse, a belly dancing mini-lesson, the brain's role in weight gain/loss, Reconnective Healing and a mini-lesson in hula hooping.

Belly dancing and hula hooping demonstrations will also take place on the event stage, along with a demo of tai chi.

Admission to the fair is free, though OVA will be accepting donations of non-perishable food items for the Salvation Army Food Bank. The first 200 people through the doors will receive a free cloth grocery bag courtesy of Thrifty Foods.

For additional info, email admin@oceansidevolunteer.org.

— NEWS Staff