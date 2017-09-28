  • Connect with Us

Watch: SD70 students take part in National Forest Week

<p>A member of the Thunderbird firefighting unit helps an SD70 student learn techniques for putting out a wildfire during a National Forest Week event at McLean Mill. <em>KARLY BLATS PHOTO </em></p> -

  • by  Karly Blats - Alberni Valley News
  •  posted Sep 28, 2017 at 5:30 PM— updated Sep 28, 2017 at 6:03 PM

A National Forest Week event took place at McLean Mill on Thursday, Sept. 28 for Grade 4/5 students in School District 70.

More than 300 students got the opportunity to watch logging demonstrations, learn about stream riparian and fish discussion, wildfires and take part in a forestry nature walk.

This event is a collaboration between the South Island Natural Resource District, BC Timber Sales, Island Timberlands, Western Forest Products, TimberWest, Alberni Community Forest, BC Wildlife Service, West Coast Aquatics, ADSS, Port Alberni Elementary Schools and Wickaninnish Community School.

